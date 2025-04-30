TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check Manabadi marks memo at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct link here

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 results on April 30 at 1 PM. Once Class 10th Telangana Board results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their marks memo on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.
The official notice dated April 29 states that the Telangana Class 10 results will be declared at 1:00 PM at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 to be available at these two websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org
Following details will be mentioned on the TS SSC Results 2025 marks memo:
Student’s Name
Student’s roll number
District name
Name of subjects
Marks obtained in each subject
Subject wise grades
Grade points
Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
Qualifying status - Pass/ Fail
Students can check and download their marks memo from the following official website of Telangana BSE at 1 PM:
bse.telangana.gov.in.
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org