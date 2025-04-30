TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check Manabadi marks memo at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct link here

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the Secondary School Certificate final exams results on bse.telangana.gov.in. Catch all TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE updates here

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students will be able to check their marks memo using their exam roll number.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students will be able to check their marks memo using their exam roll number.(Sudipta Banerjee | ANI)

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 results on April 30 at 1 PM. Once Class 10th Telangana Board results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their marks memo on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The official notice dated April 29 states that the Telangana Class 10 results will be declared at 1:00 PM at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

30 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: bse.telangana.gov.in drops update

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 to be available at these two websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org

30 Apr 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: What to do i official website doesn’t respond? Direct link here

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Direct Link is provided here so that students can promptly check Manabadi marks memo

30 Apr 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Don’t miss to check THESE details on TS SSC 10th marks memo

Following details will be mentioned on the TS SSC Results 2025 marks memo:

Student’s Name

Student’s roll number

District name

Name of subjects

Marks obtained in each subject

Subject wise grades

Grade points

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Qualifying status - Pass/ Fail

30 Apr 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: When and where to check TS SSC 10th Result 2025?

This is the right place to know LIVE updates about TS SSC 10th Result 2025. Students can check and download their marks memo from the following official website of Telangana BSE at 1 PM:

bse.telangana.gov.in.

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

30 Apr 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Know more about Class 10 Telangana Board exams

The Class 10 Telangana Board exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the subjects, except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects. The Telangana Education Board conducted the SSC Exam 2025 between March 21 and April 4 in pen and paper format.

30 Apr 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Manabadi SSC Results 2025 LIVE: 4-simple steps to keep in mind when results are declared

To check Manabadi results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the bse.telangana.gov.in and go to the results page on the home page.

Step 2: On the 10th result login window, enter your roll number.

Step 3: Click on Submit to check the result.

Step 4: Check and download the marks memo. Take a printout after saving the scorecard to use the hard copy for future reference.

30 Apr 2025, 11:15 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Keep you THIS thing ready

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy that has the hall ticket number. The exam roll number needs to be entered while checking Manabadi marks memo.

30 Apr 2025, 11:05 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Direct link to download Manabadi marks memo here

30 Apr 2025, 10:56 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Are results out?

No the scores have not been declared yet.

30 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: What are minimum passing marks?

A student must secure at least 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Students who fail to secure 35% marks will be given another chance to qualify Class 10 by appearing in supplementary exams. The date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana Education Board at the time of announcement of results.

30 Apr 2025, 10:35 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: How do we know exact result time and date?

The official notice issued by Telangana Board of Secondary Education states that the Class 10 Telangana Board exam results will be declared at 1:00 PM at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium. 

30 Apr 2025, 10:32 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Using mobile phone to check marks memo? Here’s how to check with DigiLocker app

Students can check their Class 10th Telangana Board exam marks through DigiLocker mobile app by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at www.digilocker.gov.in or install the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using essential credentials after registering.

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Issued Documents' page.

Step 4: Select 'Telangana State Board of Secondary Education'.

Step 5: Select 'SSC Marksheet 2025'.

Step 6: Enter the required details to check TS SSC results 2025

30 Apr 2025, 10:30 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Key websites to track for IMPORTANT updates

After the TS SSC Results 2025 are declared, the official result link will be activated. Students will be able to check their marks memo at the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in.

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

30 Apr 2025, 10:28 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Internet not working? Here’s another way to check Class 10th Telangana Board exam marks memo

Students can check their TS SSC results through SMS by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Create a new message and type TS10<Hall Ticket Number> Step 2: Send the message to 56263.

Step 3: Check the Telangana SSC 2025 result received on the same mobile number.

30 Apr 2025, 10:32 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: How to check Class 10th Telangana Board exam marks memo?

 

To check TS SSC Results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:

