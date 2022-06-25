TS SSC result 2022 to be declared soon. Check direct link, steps to download here1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
- Students can check their results on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana Class 10 or SSC final examination is expected to declare the result soon.
Reports suggest that Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana will declare BSE SSC results soon but an official confirmation on result date and time is awaited.
Students can check their results on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Students who wrote the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest update.
The Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from 23 May to 1 June 2022.
Meanwhile, Telangana Intermediate first and second year final results are also awaited.
Here's how to download the TS SSC result 2022
1. Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
2. On the homepage, find and click on the SSC or Class 10 result link
3. Enter your login details
4. Submit and view result
5. Take a printout of the result page for future use
