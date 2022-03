TS TET 2022: Telangana's Department of School Education has invited applications from candidates to appear for the TS-TET 2022 (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022).

Those who want to apply can do so via the official website --tstet.cgg.gov.in. The applications will be accepted starting from March 26, 2022, while the last date to apply online is April 12, 2022.

The official notification regarding the exam will be released on March 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in June 2022.

The TSTET 2022 exam will be held on June 12, 2022, while TSTET 2022 results are expected to be announced in July 2022.

Eligibility criteria:-

Intermedia or senior secondary with at least 50 per cent marks; for SC/ST/BC/differently-abled, criteria is 45 per cent and passing marks in diploma in elementary education or 4-year BEIEd or 2-year diploma in special education.

Graduates with 50 per cent marks or SC/ST/BC or differently-abled with 45 per cent marks in BEd or bachelor of education (special education) can also apply.

Those who have done BE from any NCTE institution may also be considered for teaching Classes 1 to V.

The exam will comprise two papers -- Paper 1 (for those applying for primary schools) and Paper 2 (for those applying for secondary).

How to apply for TS TET 2022:-

Visit tstet.cgg.govt in

Click on apply online

Enter details and pay fees and submit form

Download the application

