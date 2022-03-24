TS TET 2022: Check out information on notification, exam, result dates

TS TET 2022: Check out information on notification, exam, result dates1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- The official notification regarding the exam will be released on March 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in June 2022
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TS TET 2022: Telangana's Department of School Education has invited applications from candidates to appear for the TS-TET 2022 (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022).
TS TET 2022: Telangana's Department of School Education has invited applications from candidates to appear for the TS-TET 2022 (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022).
Those who want to apply can do so via the official website --tstet.cgg.gov.in. The applications will be accepted starting from March 26, 2022, while the last date to apply online is April 12, 2022.
Those who want to apply can do so via the official website --tstet.cgg.gov.in. The applications will be accepted starting from March 26, 2022, while the last date to apply online is April 12, 2022.
The official notification regarding the exam will be released on March 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in June 2022.
The official notification regarding the exam will be released on March 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in June 2022.
The TSTET 2022 exam will be held on June 12, 2022, while TSTET 2022 results are expected to be announced in July 2022.
The TSTET 2022 exam will be held on June 12, 2022, while TSTET 2022 results are expected to be announced in July 2022.
Eligibility criteria:-
Eligibility criteria:-
Intermedia or senior secondary with at least 50 per cent marks; for SC/ST/BC/differently-abled, criteria is 45 per cent and passing marks in diploma in elementary education or 4-year BEIEd or 2-year diploma in special education.
Intermedia or senior secondary with at least 50 per cent marks; for SC/ST/BC/differently-abled, criteria is 45 per cent and passing marks in diploma in elementary education or 4-year BEIEd or 2-year diploma in special education.
Graduates with 50 per cent marks or SC/ST/BC or differently-abled with 45 per cent marks in BEd or bachelor of education (special education) can also apply.
Graduates with 50 per cent marks or SC/ST/BC or differently-abled with 45 per cent marks in BEd or bachelor of education (special education) can also apply.
Those who have done BE from any NCTE institution may also be considered for teaching Classes 1 to V.
Those who have done BE from any NCTE institution may also be considered for teaching Classes 1 to V.
The exam will comprise two papers -- Paper 1 (for those applying for primary schools) and Paper 2 (for those applying for secondary).
The exam will comprise two papers -- Paper 1 (for those applying for primary schools) and Paper 2 (for those applying for secondary).
How to apply for TS TET 2022:-
How to apply for TS TET 2022:-
Visit tstet.cgg.govt in
Visit tstet.cgg.govt in
Click on apply online
Click on apply online
Enter details and pay fees and submit form
Enter details and pay fees and submit form
Download the application
Download the application
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!