TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket on tgtet.aptonline.in; details here

Garvit Bhirani
Updated11 Jun 2025, 10:21 AM IST
TS TET exam hall ticket to be out soon. (Representational image)
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is set to release the TS TET Exam Hall Ticket on June 11. Students can visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/ to access and download it. The hall ticket link will be activated soon.

The TS TET exam is scheduled to be take place from June 18 to 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: What login details are required?

Journal number and date of birth are required for login details.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Check the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/

2. Tap on the TG TET admit card 2025 link on the homepage

3. Mention your login details

4. Press submit

5. View and download the admit card

6. Take a printout for later purposes

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Paper-I and Paper-II

TS TET June 2025 will be held in two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who plan to be teachers for classes I to V have to sit for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to take both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Exam schedule

The examination is slated to be held from June 18 to June 30, 2025. TGTET-JUNE-2025 will be held Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) in two shifts on all days: first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am, while second shift is from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

To qualify for the TS TET June 2025 exam, candidates must secure the minimum passing marks specified for their respective categories, as determined by the relevant authority. It is recommended to review the official notification for detailed information on category-wise qualifying marks.

