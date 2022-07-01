TS TET result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The School Education department on 1 July released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 results.
The School Education department on 1 July released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 results.
Here's how to check the TS TET 2022 results:
Here's how to check the TS TET 2022 results:
Click the TS TET 2022 result link.
Click the TS TET 2022 result link.
Now enter your Hall ticket number.
Now enter your Hall ticket number.
Your TS TET result will appear on the screen.
Your TS TET result will appear on the screen.
Download the TS TET result 2022 pdf and take a printout for future reference
Download the TS TET result 2022 pdf and take a printout for future reference
The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, is valid for life.
The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, is valid for life.
TS TET 2022 exams were held on 12 June in all the 33 districts of the state. The exams were in 2 papers i.e. Paper-I & Paper-II.
TS TET 2022 exams were held on 12 June in all the 33 districts of the state. The exams were in 2 papers i.e. Paper-I & Paper-II.
The candidates who wanted for to be teachers for classes I to V appeared for Paper-I while the candidates who wanted to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have the Paper-II exam.
The candidates who wanted for to be teachers for classes I to V appeared for Paper-I while the candidates who wanted to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have the Paper-II exam.
However, candidates who intended to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII appeared for both papers I and II.
However, candidates who intended to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII appeared for both papers I and II.
The exams were held on a single day. The timing for Paper-I exams was 9.30 am-12.00 noon while for Paper-II was 2.30 pm-5.00 pm.
The exams were held on a single day. The timing for Paper-I exams was 9.30 am-12.00 noon while for Paper-II was 2.30 pm-5.00 pm.
In order to pass the exam, candidates in the general category had to score marks above 60 percent and above.
In order to pass the exam, candidates in the general category had to score marks above 60 percent and above.
A weightage of 20 percent is given to the TET score in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.
A weightage of 20 percent is given to the TET score in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.