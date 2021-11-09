BENGALURU: Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, which operates under the T-Series brand, has bought a 3665 sq ft sea-facing apartment in a building in Mumbai’s Juhu Versova Link Road for around ₹25.59 crore.

Super Cassettes, which bought the property in ‘Vartman’ building (formerly known as Mannat) in Andheri-west, from local builder Samir Bhojwani, has paid stamp duty of ₹1.28 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data. The eighth-floor property was registered on 2 November.

Bhojwani, a Bandra-based developer, is known for his luxury residential buildings in Mumbai.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the registration document.

“The demand for high-end apartments in key locations in Mumbai has been at an all-time high. Even after the stamp duty cut was withdrawn earlier this year, sales momentum of luxury apartments has been strong. Like south and central Mumbai, Juhu is a much sought-after address, particularly by people in the film and entertainment industry," said a person familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named.

Super Cassettes' chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar didn’t respond to an email query.

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently bought two apartments spread across three floors for a little under ₹100 crore in the same building.

The covid-19 pandemic initiated a significant increase in demand in the country’s property market, especially the luxury homes segment. Low interest rates, developer discounts and offers, favourable government policies (stamp duty cuts in Maharashtra) and desire for state-of-the-art amenities have further contributed to this momentum, said Anarock Property Consultants.

During January-September 2021, share of luxury sales went up considerably. As per Anarock, the first three quarters saw total sales of 1,45,650 housing units across the top seven cities, of which luxury sales’ share was 12%. In the pre-covid year of 2019, of the total sales of 2.61 lakh units, the share of luxury housing sales was around 7%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.