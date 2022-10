T-Series to release new film ‘Code Name Tiranga’ on 14 October

Faasil’s latest film ‘Malayankunju’ was released in cinemas earlier this year, while Rao’s ‘HIT: The First Case’ hit the cinemas too. “A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised that box office is critical for the films to generate enough chatter among audiences. You can always recover investments through an OTT release, but the audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important," said trade experts. Theatrical releases are important to actors even if the film doesn’t fare well at the box office, they win audience’s love and appreciation while response to web releases is not as easy to gauge.

