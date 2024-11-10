TSPSC Group 3 hall ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in. Check steps to download here

The TSPSC will release hall tickets for the Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates can download their admit cards from tspsc.gov.in.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the admit cards for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 today, AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the admit cards for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 today, AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

Direct link: TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024

tspsc.gov.in (to be activated soon)

Important Information for Candidates:

Examination Timings:

For the morning session, candidates should arrive by 8:30 AM.

For the afternoon session, candidates should arrive by 1:30 PM.

Entry Timings:

Entry for the morning session will be strictly denied after 9:30 AM.

Entry for the afternoon session will be strictly denied after 2:30 PM.

Retain Your Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded admit card for the entire exam duration and the selection process.

Technical Support:

In case of any issues, while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTSPSC Group 3 hall ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in. Check steps to download here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.