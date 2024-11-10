Hello User
TSPSC Group 3 hall ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in. Check steps to download here

TSPSC Group 3 hall ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in. Check steps to download here

Livemint

The TSPSC will release hall tickets for the Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates can download their admit cards from tspsc.gov.in.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the admit cards for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 today, AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

Direct link: TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024

tspsc.gov.in (to be activated soon)

Important Information for Candidates:

Examination Timings:

For the morning session, candidates should arrive by 8:30 AM.

For the afternoon session, candidates should arrive by 1:30 PM.

Entry Timings:

Entry for the morning session will be strictly denied after 9:30 AM.

Entry for the afternoon session will be strictly denied after 2:30 PM.

Retain Your Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded admit card for the entire exam duration and the selection process.

Technical Support:

In case of any issues, while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

