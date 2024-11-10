TSPSC Group 3 hall ticket 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in. Check steps to download here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.
Direct link: TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024
tspsc.gov.in (to be activated soon)
Important Information for Candidates:
Examination Timings:
For the morning session, candidates should arrive by 8:30 AM.
For the afternoon session, candidates should arrive by 1:30 PM.
Entry Timings:
Entry for the morning session will be strictly denied after 9:30 AM.
Entry for the afternoon session will be strictly denied after 2:30 PM.
Retain Your Admit Card:
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded admit card for the entire exam duration and the selection process.
Technical Support:
In case of any issues, while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.