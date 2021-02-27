Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >TTD approves 2,938 crore budget for 2021-22
Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple

TTD approves 2,938 crore budget for 2021-22

1 min read . 07:53 PM IST PTI

TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters that of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around 1,131 crore during the fiscal

The Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday approved a 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22.

The Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday approved a 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22.

The budget proposals foresee a total revenue of about 2,938 crore, a top functionary of the TTD said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Italy tightens COVID-19 curbs in several regions as cases pick up

2 min read . 07:22 PM IST

About 13 lakh MSMEs in UP get 42,700 cr loan in FY21

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST

The budget proposals foresee a total revenue of about 2,938 crore, a top functionary of the TTD said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Italy tightens COVID-19 curbs in several regions as cases pick up

2 min read . 07:22 PM IST

About 13 lakh MSMEs in UP get 42,700 cr loan in FY21

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After a board meeting on the hills, TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters that of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around 1,131 crore during the fiscal.

The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about 533 crore, he said. The laddu prasadam sale was expected fetch about 375 crore. The sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at 300 could get 280 crore, said Reddy.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around 93 crore, he said. The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as a fulfilment of their vows were likely to be 131 crore. About 1,308 crore was expected to be paid on human resources rendering services in TTD.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.