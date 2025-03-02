TTD Chairman urges Union Civil Aviation Minister to declare Tirumala a no-fly zone

  • “Low flying planes, helicopters and other aerial activities on the Tirumala hill are disturbing the sacred atmosphere around the Srivari (Lord Venkateswara) temple,” said TTD chairman B R Naidu.

PTI
Published2 Mar 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Tirupati: View of the decorated Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam on the Vaikunta Ekadashi, in Tirupati, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

TTD chairman B R Naidu on Saturday urged for Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's intervention to designate Tirumala as a no-fly zone.

Tirumala should be declared a no-fly zone, keeping in mind the principles of Agama Shastra (sacred texts), sanctity of the temple and safety and sentiments of the devotees, he said.

"Low flying planes, helicopters and other aerial activities on the Tirumala hill are disturbing the sacred atmosphere around the Srivari (Lord Venkateswara) temple," said Naidu.

To protect the sanctity and cultural and spiritual heritage of Tirumala, the TTD Chairman sought the Union Minister to respond in this matter for appropriate action.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 12:05 AM IST
