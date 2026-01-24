TTD laddu row: Uttarakhand-based dairy, 24 others named in final chargesheet of CBI-led SIT

The probe into the sensational Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu row, or the ghee adulteration case, that rocked the administration last year, has come to a conclusion after 15 long months.

According to The Hindu report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its final chargesheet before the ACB Court in Nellore.

In the chargesheet, they have reportedly named Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy for having connived with some employees of the TTD. External dairy experts were also named in the charge sheet for getting orders to supply synthetic ghee, which was later allegedly used in the preparation of laddu prasadam.

Fake ghee of approximately 68 lakh kg worth ₹250 crore was supplied to the Tirumala temple management during 2021-2024, according to the report.

A total of 24 persons had been named as accused in the chargesheet, The Hindu reported, adding that the names of 12 others were also mentioned as having a role in the scam.

Of the nine persons who had been arrested in the case earlier and sent behind bars, six were out on bail.

The controversy in the case arose after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state.

The YSR Congress Party then accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

Tirumala temple to shut for over 10 hours on March 3 The Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed to devotees from 9 am to 7.30 pm on March 3 owing to a lunar eclipse, the temple administration said.

According to a press release, the temple will reopen for devotees after the completion of 'suddhi', the purificatory rites performed to cleanse the temple after the eclipse, with offline darshan resuming at 8.30 pm.

"The temple will remain closed for over 10 hours and will reopen for devotees after the completion of purificatory rituals," it added.

The lunar eclipse is expected to last nearly three-and-a-half hours, from 3.20 pm to 6.47 pm.