TTD suspends next-day darshan token ahead of Ratha Saptami—When will it resume?

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a temporary suspension of Sarva Darshan tokens ahead of the Ratha Saptami festival, which will be celebrated at Tirumala on 25 January.

Tokens will not be issued for the three days, 24, 25 and 26 January at the three centres in Tirupati, with distribution resuming on 27 January for darshan on 28 January.

However, tokens for darshan on 23 January will be issued on Thursday.

“SSD counters will be closed during 24th to 26th Jan, 2026 due to Ratha saptami 🙏,” TTD said in a tweet.

The issuance of tokens for next-day darshan will resume on 27 January for darshan on 28 January.

TTD has also put up special notice boards at the respective token distribution centres to inform devotees about the temporary suspension.

What is Ratha Saptami? Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God. It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha, usually falling in January or February.

This day is believed to mark the symbolic turning point when the Sun begins its northward journey, bringing longer days, warmth, and renewed life to the Earth.

Online booking for April darshan now open The TTD also shared that the online booking for the April darshan of Tirumala Tirupati is now open. Online registration will provide devotees access to various sevas and darshan slots.

In a tweet, the TTD said the Arjitha Seva tickets will be released at 10 am, followed by the release of Virtual Seva tickets at 3 pm.

Tickets for Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalankara Seva and Sri Vari Salakatla Vasanthotsavam will also be made available through its online portal on 22 January at 10 am.