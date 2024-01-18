A Travelling Ticket Examiner was suspended on Thursday after slapping a passenger aboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express. Videos of the incident have since gone viral with some clamouring for the resignation of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Railway officials said that an inquiry had been initiated against the concerned ticketing official.

“Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended," Vaishnaw asserted. The exact reason for the conflict however remains unclear. Passengers can also be heard questioning the TTE in footage shared widely across social media platforms. The victim also reiterates that he is a ticketed passenger while the official continues to hit him and drags him up by his scarf. The TTE also makes multiple attempts to stop other commuters from filming his actions.

Reports suggest that the incident took place aboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday. However Mint could not independently verify the exact date and location of the clip.

“The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an enquiry has been initiated against the concerned," the Lucknow Divisional Railway Manager said as outraged netizens clamoured for punitive action.

"We came to know that a Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (DCTI) named Prakash assaulted a passenger, possibly because he was having an irregular ticket. He was not authorized to travel in that particular class with the ticket that he had purchased," the Lucknow PRO told PTI.

“This TTE should not just be terminated from his job but also his pension be stopped and he must be sent to jail. This action should work as an example for other govt officials, it’s time to stop your gundagardi on the poor citizens of this country. Enough!" read one outraged post on X (nee Twitter).

“Railways Minister should resign : multiple accidents with casualties, ticketed pax sometimes unable to travel due to unreserved people taking their seats, now these types of incidents too!" contended another.

