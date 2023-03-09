Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar . starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, started strongly at the box office with ₹14.50 crore nett estimate, as per Box Office Worldwide. The Luv Ranjan directorial beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . which earned ₹14.11 crore on the first day of its release.

The romantic comedy earlier beat the Kartik Aryan superhit in terms of advance booking as well. The Ranbir Kapoor movie sold 73,000 advance tickets, worth ₹7.85 crore, for day one by March 7 midnight. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold advance tickets worth ₹7.25 crore whereas Drishyam 2. another superhit movie in the last one year, earned advance tickets worth ₹7.60 crore.

Going by the trend, it was estimated that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would earn around ₹14 crore on Day 1. However, to become successful at the box office, it needs to boost up the numbers over the weekends.

The movie, which deals with extreme emotions on screen, has received some extreme reviews. Whereas some critics are highly unimpressed with the movie in almost every aspect, there are others who praise the movie for being thoroughly entertaining.

Luv Ranjan, who has a spectacular box office record, is not known for making films that get rave reviews from critics. His most iconic movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. was also his debut release. The movie has been slammed by many critics for being “misogynistic". However, the movie has now become iconic for its unique take on man-woman relationships.

Same goes for Luv Ranjan’s most successful movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Kartik Aryan starrer, after having been slammed by many for being “sexist", turned out to be a sleeper blockbuster in 2018

It was reported at the time of the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that Ranbir Kapoor was so blown away by the movie that he called up Luv and asked him to do a movie together. Cut to 2023, the duo has come up with a rom-com that, unlike many of Luv’s earlier movies, comes up with a strong independent woman as the protagonist. Only time will tell if the movie becomes commercially successful or not.

