Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Day 11 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which deals with extreme emotions on screen, has received some extreme reviews.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, started strongly at the box office with ₹14.50 crore nett estimate, as per Box Office Worldwide. The Luv Ranjan directorial beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. which earned ₹14.11 crore on the first day of its release.
