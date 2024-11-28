Tube Investments to acquire 67 pc stake in Kcaltech System India for ₹62 cr

Tube Investments to acquire 67 pc stake in Kcaltech System India for 62 cr

PTI
Published28 Nov 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Tube Investments to acquire 67 pc stake in Kcaltech System India for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62 cr
Tube Investments to acquire 67 pc stake in Kcaltech System India for ₹62 cr

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire a 67 per cent equity stake in the Indian arm of South Korea's KC Altech Co Ltd for 62 crore.

The company has executed a definitive agreement for subscription of a 67 per cent equity stake in Kcaltech System India Pvt Ltd (KCAL India), a subsidiary of KC Altech Co Ltd, the Tube Investments of India (TII) said in a statement.

"This strategic acquisition will enable TII to strengthen its position in the growing automotive sector, particularly in the domain of aluminium tubes and parts used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for automobiles," it added.

The proposed investment will support KCAL India's expansion plans, including increasing its manufacturing capabilities, the company added.

The acquisition will be carried out "by way of subscription to fresh equity shares for a consideration of about 62 crore", TII said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2025, subject to satisfactory completion of the conditions in the agreement.

"Through this acquisition and the planned expansion of KCAL India, we are entering the growing automobile HVAC ecosystem.

This move will enable us to tap into the expanding market for aluminium components used in automobile HVAC systems, aligning our capabilities with the increasing demand for these solutions in India," TII Managing Director Mukesh Ahuja said.

Chennai-based KCAL India is a prominent manufacturer of aluminium tubes and parts for HVAC applications in the automobile industry. The company also trades in aluminium forged parts, such as pistons, shoes, and scrolls.

"Our collaboration with TII will provide new opportunities to KCAL India and foster mutual growth. KCAL India would immensely benefit from the industry expertise and customer relationships of TII in the automobile segment," KCAL Korea President Andrew Choi said.

TII said the proposed acquisition aligns with its long-term growth strategy as it continues to diversify into adjacent business segments that complement its core offerings.

"With the rising demand for automobiles in India, fuelled by increasing population, disposable income, and government initiatives, TII is targeting the aluminium tubes and parts segment as a key growth area," the statement said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTube Investments to acquire 67 pc stake in Kcaltech System India for ₹62 cr

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    564.70
    01:52 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.9 (7.81%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.90
    01:52 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.76%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,177.90
    01:51 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -21.85 (-1.82%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,441.70
    01:52 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    43.35 (1.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    872.50
    01:46 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.15 (2.85%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,107.05
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.85 (1.19%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,890.75
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    34.35 (0.71%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,448.80
    01:46 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -14.35 (-0.41%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,071.50
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -401.3 (-6.2%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,115.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -72.2 (-6.08%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,416.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -88.8 (-5.9%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    647.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -33.05 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:33 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.85
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.1 (8.01%)

    Adani Power share price

    563.80
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40 (7.64%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.77
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.21 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.