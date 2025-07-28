‘Tujhe pata hai mera baap kaun hai’: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi admits pulling power card during student days

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, admitted that, as a student, he once used a well-known phrase—asking a cop in Delhi whether they knew who his father was. However, it didn't work out, as he believes he was from North East.

“You know the Delhi phrase, ‘Tujhe pata hai mera baap kaun hai?’ I used it once. But it didn’t work—because I was from Assam," Gogoi revealed during an India Today podcast. He stated that the name didn’t have the same significance in Delhi, explaining, “People in Delhi don’t really know where the North East is. If I was from Delhi, maybe there would’ve been some ‘respect’.”

Gogoi noted he has deliberately refrained from using his father’s name to his advantage. He said, “People who know me know I’ve never fronted my father’s background" and emphasised his desire to be evaluated based on his own achievements rather than his family ties.

'I wanted to create my own identity' “There’s a different kind of attention or treatment that comes when people find out who your father is. So I would just say he works in government. And when people would press to know more, I would block the question. I wanted to create my own identity," India Today quoted him as saying.

The discussion also delved into Delhi’s elite circles, where the children of politicians and bureaucrats are often labelled “baba log,” a term associated with inherited privilege. Gaurav Gogoi, however, recalled a different experience. He shared, “I used to naively say ‘No, I don’t know him’ when people brought up my dad, because I genuinely wanted to keep that separation.”

He stressed while he bears the legacy of a respected leader, he chooses to create his own path, guided not by his family name, but by his actions.