Tukaram Mundhe action in Mumbai: Cockroach infestation & more - What FDA found at IRCTC-linked kitchen, ISKCON Juhu

Tukaram Mundhe's food-safety crackdown in Mumbai has now reached several restaurants, kitchens and food businesses, with the Maharashtra FDA suspending licences after finding cockroaches, poor hygiene and other serious violations. An IRCTC-linked kitchen in Kurla and three food operations at ISKCON Juhu are among those facing action.

The inspections covered kitchens, restaurants and other food businesses, including establishments that prepare and supply meals to railway passengers. Officials found a range of violations, from pest infestations and expired food to unclean equipment and incomplete records on staff health, training and food testing.

IRCTC-linked Kurla kitchen licence suspended One of the most serious cases was found at the base kitchen of R K Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla West during an inspection on September 2. The kitchen supplies food to railway passengers through the IRCTC network.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What violations were found at the IRCTC-linked kitchen in Kurla? ⌵ The IRCTC-linked kitchen in Kurla had cockroach infestations, food stored near garbage, broken tiles, unclean cooking equipment, incomplete health records of workers, and gaps in food safety documentation. 2 Why did the Maharashtra FDA suspend the licenses of food establishments at ISKCON Juhu? ⌵ The FDA suspended the licenses due to multiple hygiene violations, including cockroach infestations, inadequate separation of raw and cooked food, missing health and training records, and lack of regular food testing evidence. 3 How did Tukaram Mundhe's inspections impact food safety in Mumbai? ⌵ Tukaram Mundhe's inspections led to immediate actions against several food businesses, including license suspensions and recommendations for improvements to ensure compliance with food safety standards. 4 What should food businesses in Maharashtra do to comply with safety regulations? ⌵ Food businesses should maintain thorough documentation, ensure cleanliness in operations, conduct regular staff health checks, and adhere to food safety protocols to avoid penalties and ensure consumer safety. 5 What did the FDA find in its crackdown on food safety related to pest control? ⌵ The FDA discovered widespread pest infestations across multiple establishments, indicating significant failures in maintaining proper pest control measures, which compromised food safety.

Inspectors found cockroaches in areas where food was stored and processed. Food was also kept near open garbage, while 17 floor tiles were found to be broken. The facility scored 78 out of 114, or 69%, during the inspection.

“Food was also being processed near LPG cylinders, while utensils and food-contact equipment were found unclean and, in some cases, rusty,’’ said an official.

The FDA also found gaps in the health records of workers. Only 21 of the 34 food handlers had medical fitness certificates. One worker was found preparing food despite having a wound on a finger.

The vehicle used to transport food was also found to be unclean and rusty. Records related to packaging, employee training, equipment maintenance, calibration and cooking and cooling temperatures were incomplete or unavailable.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the kitchen's licence. It has been barred from preparing, supplying or selling food during the suspension.

The Kurla inspection was part of checks at five base kitchens and food plazas supplying food to railway passengers under IRCTC. Four other establishments were issued amendment or improvement notices.

Three ISKCON Juhu food operations suspended The FDA's September 3 inspection at ISKCON Juhu also resulted in immediate action against three food establishments.

At Govindas Restaurant, inspectors found cockroaches, choked drains and water collecting inside cold-storage areas. Raw and cooked food was not properly separated, creating a risk of cross-contamination.

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Officials also found that records of raw-material purchases were not properly maintained. Medical fitness and staff training records were missing, while the establishment did not have evidence of regular testing of food and drinking water.

Inspectors reported additional problems across the premises, including poor separation of food and non-food items and shortcomings in checking and storing raw materials. Records relating to water testing, medical checks, vaccination and staff training were also unavailable.

The FDA suspended the licences of all three food operations with immediate effect.

Zepto-linked food business among those facing action The enforcement drive has also reached other food businesses in Mumbai.

Drogheria Sellers Pvt Ltd, linked to Zepto, had its licence suspended after inspectors found cockroach infestation, problems with cold-chain management, poor hygiene and expired food.

The FDA recommended suspension of the registration of Bombay's The Food Fusion Cafe after finding deficiencies in food storage and hygiene, along with missing safety records.

Shree Madhuram also faced a recommendation for registration suspension. The business was operating as a restaurant despite holding a registration intended for a hawker. Inspectors also found hygiene-related violations.

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Kothari Sweet and Mulund Farsan Mart faced action over unauthorised food production, expired products and pest infestation. The FDA also found labelling deficiencies at Kothari Sweet.

Maharashtra Biryani Center had its licence suspended over hygiene and pest-control problems, drainage issues and gaps in required documentation.

The FDA also issued improvement notices to IRCTC-linked operators including Om Sai Ram Enterprises, Ambuj Hotels & Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Express Food Services and Araha Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Tukaram Mundhe warns food businesses Tukaram Mundhe said the Maharashtra government would take a strict approach to food-safety violations and would not allow businesses to compromise consumer health.

“The government in Maharashtra is very strict regarding the quality of food and enforcement of laws. Playing with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”