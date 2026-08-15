Tukaram Mundhe's Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro warehouse licence: Expired Frooti seized — what else was found?

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against a Parle Agro-linked Velocity Express warehouse in Mumbai after finding expired beverages and seizing stock valued at ₹99,970. The regulator has also suspended the licence of the facility near Chembur Naka in the Gadkari area, according to NDTV Profit.

IAS Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra FDA has stepped up its food safety drive.

The confiscated products included expired batches of Appy Fizz, Frooti and Candy Juice. The FDA barred the expired stock from being sold, moved or distributed further.

The inspection was conducted through the night by a team of eight FDA officials. The warehouse, situated in Prayag Nagar on LU Gadkari Marg in Chembur’s Washinaka area, was inspected from around 6 pm on August 13 until 5 am on August 14, according to reports.

Following the seizure, officials sealed the warehouse and detained two vehicles used for transporting the products. Authorities said no food items from the facility would be allowed to be sold or transported until further instructions, the report noted.

FDA inspects 86 online food establishments, suspends 14 licenses The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a statewide inspection campaign on Thursday, August 13, targeting food businesses operating through online delivery platforms. During the exercise, officials inspected 86 establishments across Maharashtra.

The regulator ordered one business to stop operations immediately and served improvement notices on 60 establishments. It also suspended 14 food business licences with immediate effect. The suspended licences included five each associated with Blinkit and Zepto, two linked to Instamart, seven belonging to Bhagwati Store and one held by Swinsta Ent Pvt. Limited, according to an official statement.

The inspection drive also covered milk and dairy products. Officials seized 698 kg of dairy stock worth ₹34,302, the FDA said.

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The department also initiated criminal action against the sale, distribution and transportation of prohibited products, including pan masala and gutkha. Ten FIRs were registered, nine people were arrested and banned food products valued at ₹46,76,631 were confiscated, according to the release.

Moreover, officials seized around 1,270 kg of other food products, including milk and dairy goods, bakery products and edible oil, with an estimated value of ₹1,29,762.

The FDA separately inspected 109 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments. Improvement notices were issued to 49 businesses, while the licences of four food establishments were suspended, the department said.

It mentioned the combined value of the confiscated products, covering both other food commodities and prohibited items, was ₹46,89,603. The department added that its special inspection campaign involved 15 raids.

Separately, the FDA on Tuesday suspended the food-business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. after inspections found several violations related to food safety and hygiene.