Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA cracks down on Reliance warehouse, Blinkit-linked facility; flags ‘cockroaches, spitting’

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, is continuing its crackdown on unhygienic and unsafe food practices, with its latest action targeting a Reliance Retail warehouse for the second consecutive day and a Blinkit-linked facility.

Officials found safety violations, including rodent infestations, improper storage and failure to maintain records of the disposal of expired food products, according to news agency PTI.

According to the news agency, the licence of Reliance Retail's warehouse in Chakan was cancelled, while the licence of a Blinkit-linked facility in Nighoje was suspended.

What did the FDA find at the Reliance Retail warehouse? FDA officials inspected Reliance Retail's warehouse in Chakan, in Khed taluka, on October 14 and found rodent infestations, cockroaches on the floor and employees spitting within the premises.

"Rodent infestation was found across the warehouse, while expired and spoiled products were stored together without segregation. Cockroaches were also found in floor crevices, and employees were seen spitting within the premises," the statement said, according to PTI.

Although the company produced an agreement with a waste disposal agency, it failed to submit verifiable evidence of the actual disposal of the expired products, the FDA pointed out.

The FDA official cancelled the licence on October 15, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at North Mahaluge MIDC police station.

What did the FDA find at the Blinkit-linked warehouse? The inspection of the Blinkit-linked warehouse in Nighoje, in Khed taluka, was conducted on October 14. Officials found leaking packaging and cockroach infestations at the warehouse of M/s Linkit Commerce Pvt Ltd.

The FDA also found that the cold room was too warm, and the facility could not provide records showing that the required storage temperature had been maintained. The cold-room temperature exceeded 5 degrees Celsius.

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"Raw and non-raw food items were stored together, while 50 kg of Tata Salt and 60 kg of semolina were kept directly on the floor. Leaking packets and cockroach infestation were also observed. Of around 600 employees, only five had FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification)," the statement said.

The FDA suspended the facility's licence on October 15, and an FIR was also registered at South Mahaluge MIDC police station.

FDA cracks down on warehouses in Pune and Thane On October 17, the FDA acted against several warehouses in Pune and Thane districts over suspicions that expired, damaged and rejected food products meant for destruction were being diverted back into the market.

The facilities under scrutiny included warehouses linked to Reliance Consumer Products and Reliance Retail at Wadpe in Bhiwandi, and Zomato Hyperpure at Usatane in Ambernath. The regulator also directed two unlicensed establishments to cease operations.