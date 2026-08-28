Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla unit's drug licence over Reactin Plus irregularities

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug sale licences of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's Carry and Forwarding (C&F) unit in Pune over irregularities involving the packaging, storage and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets, PTI reported.

The cancellation took effect on August 27, following an inspection of the company's main warehouse at Wadki in Pune district, the FDA said in a statement on Friday.

During an inspection in June, FDA officials found that the packaging of Reactin Plus Tablets, a Schedule H prescription medicine, carried an unauthorised claim describing it as an "analgesic and antipyretic".

Also Read | FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's BIG Warning Amid Food Safety Crackdown

Stock worth ₹ 11.19 lakh seized The regulator seized stock worth ₹11.19 lakh, saying the claim violated provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The FDA subsequently directed the company to recall the misbranded tablets from the market. However, the regulator said the company did not fully comply with the recall directions and related requirements.

A follow-up inspection of the C&F unit's drug sale and distribution system also found several deficiencies. These included discrepancies between purchase and sale records and the computerised stock, as well as differences between physical inventory and recorded stock.

Also Read | FDA suspends licences of 5 Mumbai Cricket Association restaurants

Medicines were being stored directly on the floor The FDA also found that medicines were being stored directly on the floor, with inadequate pallet and rack arrangements. It flagged shortcomings in the storage of medicines and in records and procedures for handling expired drugs.

The regulator issued a show-cause notice to the licence holder and examined the company's response. Following the review, the FDA said the deficiencies and directions related to the recall of Reactin Plus Tablets had not been adequately addressed.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would not show leniency on matters concerning drug safety and public health, particularly in the advertising, sale, storage and distribution of Schedule H prescription medicines.