Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra FDA raids Swiggy Instamart, Amazon warehouse in Mumbai: Rat, cockroaches found

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, on Monday said it has suspended the licences of 10 establishments for violating food safety norms. The action comes as the state food regulator steps up inspections and enforcement ahead of the festive season.

Swiggy Instamart dark store licence suspended

The FDA said it ordered the immediate suspension of the food licence of M/s Swinsta ENT Private Limited, which operates a Swiggy Instamart dark store in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

During an inspection, officials reportedly spotted a live rat in the food-handling area. Several 10-kg rice bags were also found gnawed open by rodents, with grains scattered across the contaminated floor, the FDA said.

Rodent droppings were detected in important storage areas, while inspectors found a widespread cockroach infestation on food articles, according to the regulator.

The FDA also reported finding live flies inside food storage carts. Dead insects, dirt and significant ice build-up were found inside refrigeration units, it said.

FDA action against other food establishments The regulator said licences of several other establishments were also suspended over food safety violations.

These include M/s Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad, M/s Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd, a warehouse operating for Amazon, M/s Suleman Usman Mithaiwala on Mohammed Ali Road, Jain Sweet & Bhepuri House LLP and M/s Nice Enterprises in Chembur.

FDA seizes food worth ₹ 1.36 crore As part of its festive-season enforcement drive, the Maharashtra FDA has seized suspected adulterated and unhygienic food products worth ₹1.36 crore across the state.

The seized items include khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, oil, barfi, dried apricots and raisins, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products.

The regulator also seized 1,868 kg of turmeric powder worth ₹6.53 lakh from Miraj.

The latest action comes days after the Maharashtra FDA conducted a statewide crackdown on food establishments and suppliers, during which banned gutkha, pan masala, milk and milk products and other food items worth several lakhs of rupees were seized.

Gutkha, pan masala seized in Nagpur

In Nagpur, FDA officials seized gutkha and pan masala worth ₹4,10,782 and two vehicles valued at ₹8 lakh during the operation.

Three establishments were inspected, following which three FIRs were registered and three people were arrested, the FDA said.

The festival campaign also resulted in the seizure of 2,813 kg of milk and milk products valued at ₹7,38,230.

Other items, including supari, namkeen and toddy, weighing 2,580 kg and 12.5 litres respectively, were also seized. Their combined value was ₹4,66,802.

Khoya, mawa seized in Konkan

In the Konkan division, the FDA seized 479 kg of khowa and 958 kg of sweet mawa worth ₹3,16,140 from a vehicle at Kashimira in Mira Road.

The products were declared unfit for sale after officials found them stored in unhygienic conditions and without adequate temperature control.

Another vehicle was found transporting 659 kg of khowa and 220 kg of sweet mawa valued at ₹2,69,940.

At Charoti Toll in Palghar, officials seized 174 kg of sweet mawa worth ₹48,720 after finding it substandard and misbranded.

Food safety checks in Pune and Mumbai In the Pune division, 126 kg of milk sweets valued at ₹63,000 were seized from an establishment in Karad, Satara. The products were found to have been prepared under unhygienic conditions.

In Kolhapur, officials seized 99 kg of khowa and 98 kg of rabdi worth ₹40,430 over licensing and labelling violations.

In Mumbai, the FDA inspected 27 hotels and restaurants as part of the enforcement drive. The licences of 14 establishments were suspended, while 13 others were issued improvement notices.

The regulator also said it suspended the licences of four establishments in Mumbai for failing to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements.