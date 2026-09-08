Tukaram Mundhe news: Action's immediate impact? Ganpati mandals seek Maharashtra FDA clarity on ‘mahaprasad’ SOPs

As Maharashtra gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, mandals in Mumbai have now sought clarification from Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for serving ‘mahaprasad’ during the upcoming festival.

The move comes at a time when Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, is cracking down on eateries and restaurants selling adulterated and expired food.

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Also Read | Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe clarifies his new food safety directive

BSGSS seeks clarity on 'mahaprasad' SOPs On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), which coordinates Sarvajanik Ganapati mandals across Mumbai, sought clarity from the authorities on the rules governing the distribution of prasad, PTI reported. Speaking at an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, BSGSS president Naresh Dahibavkar said the committee was prepared to support measures aimed at ensuring food safety. However, he urged the authorities to take into account the financial limitations of smaller mandals and clearly communicate the norms that would apply to them.

The committee chief said that representatives of mandals had reached out to them and flagged concerns over applicable norms and SOPs, following which a letter was sent to officials.

Dahibavkar said, "If the mahaprasad has to be stopped altogether, then tell us that. But, as far as I know, we have not received any answer yet."

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A committee representative said, "I agree 100 per cent that action being taken by the department is correct. But our difficulty is we cannot appoint contractors because we do not have that much money. If a reputed contractor is mandatory, please tell us what we should do."

Maharashtra FDA introduces SOP for food safety monitoring Last week, the Mundhe-led FDA announced a year-round SOP to strengthen food safety monitoring across the state. Under the new guidelines, enforcement activities for festivals will begin 21 days before the event, with a standardised schedule covering all major festivals.

According to the report, the festive season in Maharashtra sees a sharp rise in the consumption of food products prone to adulteration, such as sweets, dairy items, edible oils, meat and dry fruits. In the past, authorities issued separate orders for individual festivals at short notice, often forcing food safety officers to carry out inspections at the last minute while food businesses faced unexpected enforcement action.

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The decision to announce a year-long SOP came amid intense pushback over the FDA's recent crackdown across the state, which resulted in the seizure of unsafe food items and widespread licence suspensions.

Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe in action again as FDA busts expiry date racket, seizes Maggi

Additionally, FDA officials will identify areas and food products considered particularly susceptible to adulteration and conduct inspections at manufacturing units, mills, wholesale markets, storage facilities, and other establishments.

The regulatory body has categorised celebrations across the state into three levels based on scale:

In Level 1, major statewide festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and New Year are included. 2. In Level 2, regional occasions like Makar Sankranti, Holi, Gudi Padwa, Raksha Bandhan, and Dussehra are covered.

3. In Level 3, the framework covers local fairs, village celebrations, and processions.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.