Tukaram Mundhe on mission again: 'Mother's Milk Is Best' warning mandatory on infant food

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, whose crackdown on poor hygiene and unsafe food has drawn massive attention, issued a directive mandating that packaged infant food carry the warning “Mother's Milk Is Best For Your Baby", according to a report by NDTV Profit.

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The food safety commissioner said the FDA conducted surveys across Maharashtra and found that packaged food products were not complying with mandatory requirements. One of the major violations was the absence of a warning stating that breastfeeding is recommended.

Mundhe said manufacturers must comply with the provisions of the Infant Food Regulation Act and related rules, according to the NDTV Profit report.

What does the new infant food directive say? According to the publication, the warning must be displayed on infant food products, including supplementary foods and cereals intended for children up to two years of age.

The report added that the order does not impose a ban on formula milk. Formula products will continue to be available for sale, provided manufacturers comply with the regulatory requirements laid down by the authorities.

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Also Read | Food safety vs public health: Tukaram Mundhe calls for behaviour change in India

What did Mundhe say about breastfeeding rates? Mundhe cited data showing that breastfeeding rates in Maharashtra are higher in rural areas, at 75.2%, compared with 52.8% in urban parts of the state.

According to the report, he raised concerns over the figures for urban areas, saying they indicate that a significant proportion of mothers in the western state’s cities do not breastfeed their infants.

Mundhe said supplementary foods should be introduced to babies only after they turn six months old. He also said infant food packaging should not feature images of mothers or babies.

The compliance rules further prohibit companies from advertising or promoting infant food products.

Also Read | FDA recalls 1.7 million pounds of sugar over possible wheat contamination

What is Tukaram Mundhe’s food safety crackdown? The 51-year-old bureaucrat's team has raided more than 3,000 food businesses in Mumbai since taking over as Maharashtra’s food safety chief in May, according to a Reuters report.

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He has led to the suspension of several US food chains, including Domino’s, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s, and has also targeted cricket clubs, hotels and well-known restaurants.

On Monday, Mundhe led a team that suspended the food licence of Mumbai’s iconic 122-year-old Irani cafe Kyani & Co after an inspection reportedly revealed multiple hygiene and food safety violations.

Officials found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in areas used for food preparation and storage, according to PTI.

FDA Commissioner Mundhe had said that authorities would maintain strict enforcement and pursue legal action against establishments involved in selling or storing expired or tampered food products, as well as food prepared or handled in unhygienic conditions.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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