Tukaram Mundhe's FDA crackdown continues: Box8, Mojo Pizza parent EatClub's Mumbai outlet loses licence—here's why

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, immediately suspended the licence of Box8, Mojo Pizza parent Eatclub Brands Private Limited at Royal Palms, Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai, citing violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the inspection, FDA officials reportedly identified several lapses, including inadequate arrangements for storing food, packaging materials, chemicals and workers’ personal belongings, according to PTI. The facility was also found to have inadequate hand-washing and hygiene provisions, poor ventilation, insufficient pest-control measures and shortcomings in the inspection and cleaning of raw materials.

The FDA said the establishment did not provide food handlers with the mandatory protective gear. Officials also raised concerns over employees’ annual medical examination records and found that the facility lacked a proper system for handling consumer complaints. The licence was suspended with immediate effect from September 2, according to the order.

Licence of Rani Diets Consultant and Service Providers in Kurla West, Jari Mari suspended It separately took action against Rani Diets Consultant and Service Providers in Jari Mari, Kurla West, suspending its licence after inspectors allegedly found rodent activity, unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, stagnant water and improper disposal of waste.

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Inspectors reportedly found raw meat and other high-risk food products kept uncovered inside refrigerators and freezers. Food items were also allegedly missing proper labels and dates. Other violations included inadequate temperature monitoring, poor hygiene among food handlers and incomplete records related to cooking, reheating and cooling, the FDA said.

It mentioned the establishment did not maintain records of regular internal or external food-safety audits. Several documents and records required under food-safety regulations were also found to be incomplete or missing. As a result, the authority suspended its licence with immediate effect from September 2.

What happened at Goodluck Bakery, Ashfaque Bakery outlets? At Goodluck Bakery and Stores in Chembur, the FDA has begun proceedings to suspend the FSSAI licence following an inspection that allegedly uncovered multiple violations. The reported lapses covered food storage and pest control, water-quality testing, sanitation, temperature monitoring, waste management, protective clothing for food handlers and employee health records.

The FDA has also proposed suspending the licence of Ashfaque Bakery in Chembur over alleged violations involving food storage, pest control, water testing, packaging, temperature monitoring, personal hygiene, employee medical records, staff training and food-safety audits.

Navi Mumbai food racket busted: Maggi, Lay’s among ₹ 75.52 lakh stock seized over fake dates A food fraud operation involving the alleged alteration of expiry and use-by dates on packaged products has been uncovered in Navi Mumbai, with the FDA seizing stock from brands including Maggi and Lay’s.

The FDA said the licence of Sadhana Enterprises in the TTC Industrial Area of Turbhe was suspended following the action.

The joint operation by the FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch was conducted from August 24 to 29. During inspections, officials allegedly found that manufacturing and expiry or use-by dates printed on food packages were being removed and replaced.

Original labels carrying ingredient details and nutritional information were also allegedly replaced with fresh stickers, while the products were repackaged, the FDA said. The practice allegedly allowed food products to be sold even after their stated expiry dates or shelf life.

Among the seized items were Lay’s potato chips, different Kurkure variants, Fun Flips, Maggi Masala and Atta Noodles, along with ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products.

The FDA said 8,442 cartons connected to 10 exporter companies were seized, with the stock valued at ₹75,21,269.

Officials also confiscated unlabeled and expired food products worth around ₹30,600, taking the overall value of the seized material to approximately ₹75.52 lakh.