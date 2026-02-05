'Tum kitna duniya ko dhoka doge…': PM Modi turns to Shayari to attack Congress, opposition parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the Opposition while responding to President's motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha. Crafting a ‘shayari’ to make his point, PM Modi attacked Congress, DMK, TMC and AAP saying: 'Tum kitna duniyako dhoka doge, aaina dekh liya, toh apni sacchai kaha chupaoge" (How much will you deceive the world? When you look in the mirror, where will you hide your truth)

Taking a sharp swipe at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party, PM Modi claimed the “ruthless government in Bengal is setting new records in all parameters of decline”.

‘Do not know.. their old relation with black..' Without naming any party directly, PM said there was one member ‘whose entire government drowned in liquor.’

During the start of his address, PM Modi also attacked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the Opposition launched sloganeering. The PM suggested that Kharge sit down and raise slogans from his seat, given his age.

PM Modi said, “Meri ek prarthana hai, adarniye Kharge ji ki umar dekhte huye, wo baith kar bhi naare bol sakte hain toh accha hoga, taaki unko kasht na ho' Peeche naujawan bahot log hain, toh Kharge ji ko baithke bhi naare bolne ki anumati de dijiye [I have one request. Considering Kharge ji’s age, it would be better if he could raise slogans while seated, so that he does not face any discomfort. There are many young people standing behind him, so please allow Kharge ji to chant slogans even while sitting].”

PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha comes after heated scenes unfolded in the Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, women MPs from the Opposition gathered around the Prime Minister’s seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to disruptions and the suspension of proceedings for the day.