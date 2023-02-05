As social media and paparazzi goes gaga over the wedding of Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidhdharth Malhotra, former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover's excerpt from his book Doglapoan has surfaced and for all reasons awkward!

Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, is a book authored by Ashneer Grover and released on 16 December 2022. The book is Grover's hasty ‘autobiography,’ dubbed as his ‘incredible life story!’.

However, an excerpt from the book was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Keshav Bedi wherein he narrates how the BharatPe founder almost got divorced from his wife Madhuri because of Kiara Advani.

Confused?

Here's what happened.

The former MD and CEO of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover narrates that it was a time he was shooting for Shark Tank India, Season 1, where he was a judge.

He goes on to say that he would hardly have any time to talk to his mother as he kept very busy. Grover further narrates that his mother had quipped how her son has become a ‘bada aadmi’ and finds no time for her.

Later Grover had met a friend, a fellow start-up founder and had enquired about his marriage plans. Grover stated that his friend had come across someone on the lines of Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia. This friend later noted that he is in talks to get married to someone in Bollywood.

The conversation goes on to include the fact that Kiara Advani is also ‘single’ and an eligible match for the friend of Grover.

This reminded Grover of the conversation he had with his mother. Wherein he later told her, "Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)".

Kiara Advani, Ashneer Grover and his divorce. pic.twitter.com/MQQraqSQIF — Keshav Bedi (@keshavbedi) December 28, 2022

This revelation upset Madhuri, Grover's wife. She didn't speak to him for hours. During their flight, Ashneer nudged Madhuri, and then the latter launched a tirade of rant and reality check on him.

Madhuri exclaimed, "Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)." She even reminded him, how she was the one who stood by, even when he had nothing, and how it was upon her prodding that Grover took up the role of being a judge at Shark Tank.

Ashneer was among the Sharks at Shark Tank India Season One. However, he didn't return for the second season. On the other side, Kiara and Sidharth will get married in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh place, Jaisalmer.