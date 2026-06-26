'Tumse na ho paayega' — what Chetan told Siya after two failed attempts at killing Ketan

As Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary reportedly blame each other for conspiring in the murder of Pune real estate executive Ketan Agarwal, it was Chetan who finally lost patience and told Siya, “Tumse na ho paayega, ab mai karta hoon uska kaam."

Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing him (Ketan) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, located in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan (25) were scheduled to get married in November. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder, suspect that Siya was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

'Tumse na ho paayega' Police sources told News 18 recently that, after two failed attempts at killing Ketan, it was Chetan who told Siya: “Tumse na ho paayega, ab mai karta hoon uska kaam."

Police sources claimed that two earlier visits to Lohagad ended without incident — Siya could not bring herself to push Ketan. After the second failure, Chetan allegedly lost patience.

According to the report, Chetan told Siya directly: “You can’t do it, now I’ll finish this."

It was Chetan, sources said, who took charge of the third and final attempt — the one that killed Ketan.

Police further alleged that Chetan had a motive to hurry: "He wanted Siya free so the two could spend time alone in Mahabaleshwar." Even after the murder, the two remained in constant touch.

Investigators said neither accused has expressed any remorse.

Siya, Chetan turn against each other Reports earlier claimed Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who were locked in separate interrogation rooms, blamed each other for the murder.

During the interrogation, Chetan told police he wanted to elope with Siya and start fresh. He claimed that it was Siya who insisted there was no escape — her wealthy family would find them anywhere, according to News 18. Siya alleged said that killing Ketan was the only way out.

However, Siya told a different story, that the murder plan was Chetan’s from the start. When the first attempt on June 14 failed, she said, it was Chetan who broke down and wept, the report added.

The secret signal on the fort that day This is where the case turns chilling. According to sources quoted by The Week, Siya admitted during the questioning that a pre-agreed signal was arranged for the moment of the kill.

When she bent down on the fort’s edge, that was Chetan’s cue. He then allegedly pushed Ketan into the gorge — 600 feet below.