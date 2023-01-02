Tunisha Sharma was like 'family member', Sheezan 'falsely implicated'

On Monday, family members of actor Sheezan Khan alleged that Tunisha Sharma's mother had falsely implicated him in the death of his co-star. Speaking at a press conference, Khan's mother and two sisters described Sharma as "like their family member" and claimed the late actor's mother used to pressure Tunisha to work even though she preferred to live a leisurely lifestyle.
Sharma, 21, who featured in the television series "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul," was discovered hangngi on 24 December on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar. Khan was detained on December 25 on suspicion of encouraging her suicide.
Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother, claimed last week that her daughter's death might have been a murder case and that Khan and his family were trying to coerce Tunisha Sharma into becoming a Muslim.
She further asserted that Tunisha had looked through Khan's phone after she recently ended her relationship with him and discovered WhatsApp conversations he had with another woman. Vanita Sharma claimed that when Tunisha confronted Khan about it, he slapped her and told her she could do whatever she wanted.
Falaq Naaz, sister of Sheezan Khan who is also an actress, denied the claims on Monday and asserted that because Tunisha was "like their family member," they could never see her in pain.
According to Naaz, Tunisha frequently visited their house with her mother. She said, "We never made anyone do anything against their will." In response to Tunisha's mother's accusations against Khan, Khan's mother said Tunisha's mother should produce evidence for the allegations that she has been making against him.
Why had Vanita Sharma not complained to us or slapped Sheezan, the accused actor's mother questioned in response to the claim that Khan had once slapped Tunisha during a shoot.
Everyone knew that Tunisha's mother used to call her frequently throughout the day, according to Naaz. "We also want justice for Tunisha, but her mother is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct," she said.
"We had decided to give Tunisha a surprise on her birthday on January 4. Her mother also know very well, she was like our younger sister.
We had spent around six months with Tunisha which she enjoyed and we are proud of it," Naaz said. On the allegations that Tunisha was being forced to wear a hijab and visit dargah, she said, "We never asked her to do anything."
Referring to a picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab going viral on social media, Khan's another sister claimed the actor had worn the head cover at the time of a shoot. " In this case, we just want to say Tunisha was like our family member and we were taking care of her," she claimed.
A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday had remanded actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, in 14-day judicial custody
