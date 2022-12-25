Tunisha Sharma's suspected suicide that ended her life may have been motivated by her break-up with co-star Sheezan Khan that happened more than a fortnight ago, as per Mumbai Police. The actor, 21, was dating Sheezan Khan. The police announced that Khan had been taken into custody early on December 25. His court appearance is scheduled for December 26.

Bollywood films featuring Tunisha Sharma were Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

The two actors were involved in a relationship that ended 15 days ago, according to the case's First Information Report (FIR). Tunisha Sharma was apparently under stress, which is thought to be what pushed her over the edge, Mumbai Police added. On December 24, Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the set of a television serial.

The actor from "Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul" split up with Tunisha a couple of weeks ago. She developed depression after the breakup and allegedly was under a great deal of stress. The police stated that all of the factors had contributed to her taking the drastic action at a TV soap opera set in Vasai. Mumbai Police, however, added that they were still looking into the situation thoroughly.

On December 25 around 1:30 am, the actress' mortal remains were sent to the JJ Hospital, where Tunisha's post-mortem was performed. Four to five police officers were there, and the autopsy was conducted until 4:30 in the morning. The dead body has been stored in cold storage since then.

Waliv Police came to know that the actress had left for the restroom during a tea break. When she didn't return, someone called the police. She was found hanging when the police forced through the door. Her co-star Sheezan Khan was taken into custody by Waliv Police after a complaint of aiding suicide had been filed against him.

During their investigation at the scene on December 24, the police did not find any suicide notes, but they did state that they would look into the actor's death from both a murder and a suicide perspective.

(With ANI inputs)