Tunisha Sharma’s death: Break-up with Sheezan Khan apparent reason for suicide2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 02:18 PM IST
TV actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide due to her split from co-star Sheezan Khan, as per Mumbai Police.
Tunisha Sharma's suspected suicide that ended her life may have been motivated by her break-up with co-star Sheezan Khan that happened more than a fortnight ago, as per Mumbai Police. The actor, 21, was dating Sheezan Khan. The police announced that Khan had been taken into custody early on December 25. His court appearance is scheduled for December 26.