Tunisha tried to commit suicide a few days ago, but I saved her: Sheezan Khan1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM IST
During interrogation, Sheezan has revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up.
Sheezan Khan has become the prime suspect in the Tunisha Sharma case after Mumbai Police found that her alleged suicide may have been prompted by her breakup with co-star Sheezan Khan, which occurred more than a fortnight ago,. Khan was taken into custody early on 25 December according to a police announcement.