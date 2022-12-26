Sheezan Khan has become the prime suspect in the Tunisha Sharma case after Mumbai Police found that her alleged suicide may have been prompted by her breakup with co-star Sheezan Khan, which occurred more than a fortnight ago,. Khan was taken into custody early on 25 December according to a police announcement.

During interrogation, Sheezan has revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," police quoted Sheezan as saying.

According to Khan, he felt compelled to break up with her because of the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar.

In relation to the lleged suicide, Vasai Court on Sunday sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days. The case was filed against him in accordance with Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case's First Information Report (FIR) stated that the two actors were engaged in a relationship that ended 15 days ago. According to Mumbai Police, Tunisha Sharma appeared to be under stress, which is believed to be what caused her to lose control.

On 24 December, Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the set of a television serial.

According to Waliv Police, Tunisha was discovered dead on the sets of a television drama on December 24. According to the information they received, the actress went to the bathroom after taking a tea break, and when she didn't return, the police broke down the door and discovered the actress hanging.