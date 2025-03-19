News
Govt targets 1 million-tonne tur buffer stock to stabilize prices amid rising production
Summary
- About 200,000 tonnes of tur have been procured so far, with the government eyeing 500,000 tonnes by the end of March.
New Delhi: The Centre is ramping up efforts to stabilize prices of tur (pigeon pea), a key staple in Indian diets, by targeting a buffer stock of 1 million tonnes for the fiscal year 2025-26, according to two people familiar with the matter.
