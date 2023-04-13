Tur prices up 22% in Q4, may rise further on tight supply

Prices of mill-quality tur are expected to rise further due to a decrease in domestic supply caused by factors such as unseasonal rainfall and farmers shifting to other crops. The production of tur is expected to fall by 20-30%, leading to concerns over insufficient stocks and driving up prices by 22% in the past three months and 32% over the past year. Inflation in the pulses category has also been steadily increasing, with a 4.3% rise in March from a year earlier. Tur accounts for 13% of India's pulses basket, and the country heavily depends on imports to meet domestic consumption.