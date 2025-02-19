‘Turbans in dustbin’, ‘wafer-thin blankets’: Sikh deportee shares how they were sent back

While sending illegal Indian immigrants from the United States, government officials provided no proper food to the deportees. They even threw Turban, an article of Sikh faith, into the dustbin, according to Davinder Singh, one of the deportees who landed in Amritsar recently.

Also Read | Two Indians deported from US arrested in murder case after landing in Amritsar

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Davinder Singh said that saw US officials throwing turbans into the dustbin.

"It was very painful watching turbans being thrown into a dustbin," Davinder told PTI.

Twenty-one-year-old Davinder was among the second batch of 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back into India in a US military aircraft on February 15.

Advertisement

Davinder Singh hails from the village of Nangal Jalalpur in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district and claims to have spent nearly ₹40 lakh to fulfil his American dream.

However, his journey to America (via Dunkey route) turned into a nightmare after he was detained in a US detention centre. He claimed that illegal Indian deportees were forced to live in “chilling temperature” with a “wafer-thin” blanket.

"The air conditioning was run at an extremely low temperature round the clock in the detention center in the US, and we were given only wafer-thin blankets, which could not provide any sort of protection," claimed Singh, adding that he saw US officials throwing turbans -- an article of Sikh faith -- of many Sikh illegal immigrants into the dustbin.

Advertisement

Survival on chips, juice, half-baked bread Davinder had crossed Amsterdam, Suriname, Guatemala and even traversed through the Panama only to get caught by the US Border Patrol on January 27. Later, he was sent to detention centre.

Describing his 18 days to a detention centre as the “worst days of his life”, Davinder told PTI that the deportees were given a small packet of chips and a packet of juice five times a day. Beside they were given a roll of half-baked bread, half-baked rice, sweet corn, and cucumber. Most of the deportees were able to bath once in two days.

Advertisement

"I didn’t comb my hair for 18 days," he said. “We were wearing the same clothes, which got dirty during the travel, for 18 days,” Davinder added.

Illegal immigrants from US sent to India At least three US aircraft with illegal Indian immigrants have landed in India after Donald Trump took over as the US president. According to PTI, three US aircraft, with Indian deportees from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and some other states arrived in Amritsar on February 5, February 15 and February 16.