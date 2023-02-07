Turkey earthquake: Indian Army dispatches 89-member medical team
Indian Army dispatched an 89-member medical team from Agra Hospital to earthquake-hit Turkey on Tuesday. Indian Air Force will also send its two more C-17 planes to Turkey in evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel by Tuesday evening
As part of its ongoing rescue operation in Turkey, Indian Army on Tuesday, mobilised a field hospital to provide medical support to the victims of the country's worst disaster since 1961.
