Turkey earthquake: Indian Army dispatches 89-member medical team

As part of its ongoing rescue operation in Turkey, Indian Army on Tuesday, mobilised a field hospital to provide medical support to the victims of the country's worst disaster since 1961.

An 89-member medical team has been dispatched by the Agra-based Army Field Hospital to Turkey, reported PTI.

In addition to the Agra-based hospital, Indian Air Force has announced to dispatch two sent two more C-17 planes to Turkey in evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel to aid in the rescue and relief operations.

The region was struck by its fifth major earthquake on Tuesday. The latest earthquake was recorded to be of 5.7 magnitude on Richter scale. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 46 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

From specialists to a range of general physicians, the medical team consists of all the critical care specialists. In addition to that the team is also equipped with critical care equipment and systems. The team is dispatched with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to set up a 30 bedded medical facility.

Turkey and its neighbouring country Syria, were struck by a series of massive earthquakes on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Turkey of all possible help in the time of emergency. Immediately after the PM's instruction of help to the country, India on Monday decided to immediately despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief materials to Turkey.

India's first aircraft with relief materials was sent on Monday night.

The death toll is expected to cross 5,000 mark. Whereas, World Health Organisation has predicted that the death toll can increase by eight-fold in the region due to the earthquake. Viral videos show how the series of massive earthquakes turned large buildings and castles into rubble. Many people died even while sleeping. One of the earthquakes was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

