Turkey Earthquake Live Updates: Over 300 dead as 7.9 quake jolts Turkey, Syria; PM Modi offers condolences
Turkey Earthquake Today Live Updates: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning. At least 234 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.
The US Geological Survey said quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people: PM Modi
The quake heavily damaged Gaziantep’s most famed landmark, its historic castle perched atop a hill in the center of the city. Parts of the fortresses’ walls and watch towers were leveled and other parts heavily damaged, images from the city showed.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.
"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
Italian authorities have downgraded a tsunami warning for southern Italy that had been raised after a major earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest early on Monday, killing hundreds of people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Turkey after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the nation. PM Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the loss of lives & damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey & is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."
In videos shared widely on social media, buildings were seen shaking as the earthquake jolted Turkey.
President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement.
The overall death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday rose to 360 as health officials in the Syrian capital of Damascus reported that 237 people died in government-held areas of the country. Hundreds more were reported injured in both countries.
