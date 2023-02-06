Turkey earthquake: ‘Anguished’ PM Modi says India ready to provide assistance
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region.
Hours after a massive earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey, India has offered to assist in any way possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life and property on Monday morning, assuring that the country stood in solidarity with the people of Turkey.
