Hours after a massive earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey, India has offered to assist in any way possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life and property on Monday morning, assuring that the country stood in solidarity with the people of Turkey.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he tweeted in response to an update post by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region. The quake, which hit in the early hours of Monday, was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, parts of Israel and the Palestinian territories, and even Egypt.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

Similar offers of assistance have also been shared by the US, Irael and other countries. “The US is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye," tweeted White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Turkish authorities have declared a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. The disaster agency said that 76 people had been killed and 440 hurt as rescue teams worked overtime and supply aircrafts rushed to the affected area. Footage on broadcaster CNNTurk also showed that the historic Gaziantep Castle was severely damaged.

Also read: Turkey Earthquake Live Updates

Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria health officials said that more than 230 people had been killed and some 600 injured - most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings tumbled down. According to his office, President Bashar al-Assad was holding an emergency cabinet meeting to review the damage and discuss the next steps.

(with inputs from agencies)