Turkey earthquake: PMO holds meeting to discuss immediate relief measures
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 600 people and injuring life and property
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has instructed Indian officials to offer all possible assistance to Turkey in the wake of an earthquake there, following which P. K. Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.
