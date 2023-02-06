Turkey earthquake: PMO holds meeting to discuss immediate relief measures

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has instructed Indian officials to offer all possible assistance to Turkey in the wake of an earthquake there, following which P. K. Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 600 people and injuring life and property. The quake, which hit in the early hours of Monday, was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, parts of Israel and the Palestinian territories, and even Egypt.

“It was decided that search & rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Turkey," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search and rescue operations.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines.

According to the PMO statement, relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkey government and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, representatives of Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation and Health & Family Welfare.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life and property, assuring that India stood in solidarity with the people of Turkey.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,“ he tweeted in response to an update post by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.