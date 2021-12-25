Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Turkey, Qatar enters into deal with Taliban on running airport of Kabul

Turkey, Qatar enters into deal with Taliban on running airport of Kabul

The Turkish-Qatari Delegation will visit Kabul to continue the joint work, Sputnik reported.
08:48 AM IST ANI

  • The parties held ‘productive and effective’ negotiations during which they agreed to create technical groups to work on details of the operations in the coming days, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

KABUL : Turkey and Qatar have entered into an agreement with the Taliban on the management over the international airport of Kabul and four other airports in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

The parties held "productive and effective" negotiations during which they agreed to create technical groups to work on details of the operations in the coming days, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing its sources.

"Doha and Ankara have agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport," said the sources.

The Turkish-Qatari Delegation will visit Kabul to continue the joint work, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the Qatari technical team had repaired Kabul International Airport after the US withdrawal was completed on August 31.

International and local flights were suspended at Kabul's international airport and across Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in mid-August. 

