In the updated rules for travellers from India to Turkey, the country has declared that fully vaccinated travellers from India will no longer be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine rule. This new rule came into effect on 4 September, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi informed.

Requirements to travel to Turkey

Passengers who certify that they have received at least 2 doses of vaccine approved for emergency use by WHO or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

People travelling from India to Turkey will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 report of the RT-PCR test done not more than 72 hours before arrival. The rule will also apply to those passengers who have been in India for 14 days prior to their travel to Turkey.

Rules for passengers who are not vaccinated

Passengers who are not vaccinated will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of the quarantine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and if the result is negative, the quarantine will be terminated, according to the revised rules. If the PCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the country's Ministry of Health. The quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the 10th day will be extended to 14 days, the statement said.

📣Updated Quarantine Arrangements For Travelers To Turkey From India 👇 pic.twitter.com/OExkFOpmdj — Turkish Embassy - New Delhi (@TurkeyinDelhi) September 4, 2021

Who all will be exempted

Passengers under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate applications on entry, the statement said.

The requirements are not applicable to transit and/or transfer passengers, the embassy said.

There will be no PCR requirement and quarantine for the crew, it said.

Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

