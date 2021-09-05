Passengers who are not vaccinated will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of the quarantine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and if the result is negative, the quarantine will be terminated, according to the revised rules. If the PCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the country's Ministry of Health. The quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the 10th day will be extended to 14 days, the statement said.