Turkey-backed group circulates ‘Greater Bangladesh’ map showing parts of India: Report

A Turkish backed NGO in Dhaka allegedly displayed maps of ‘Greater Bangladesh’ — that comprised several Indian states of Eastern and Northeast regions.

Sources told the Economic Times that the so-called "Greater Bangladesh" includes Myanmar's Arakan State, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the entire Northeast region of India.

The map reportedly appeared in university halls across Dhaka, areas frequented by youth and students.

It may be recalled that figures sympathetic to the Yunus regime have previously called for the annexation of India's northeastern states into Bangladesh, the report added.

Earlier in April, a picture from TSC, Dhaka University had emerged, showing a person taking a picture with the "map of greater Bangladesh named Saltanat-E-Bangla containing different parts of India" on the occassion of of Pohela Boishakh( Bangla New Year).

The development came as India-Bangladesh relations nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

This development, coupled with increased Turkish military engagement and NGO activity since the Yunus regime came to power, raises concerns about Islamist influence.

According to ET, Turkey is increasing its influence in Bangladesh, mirroring its relationship with Pakistan. Turkey has reportedly stepped up its engagement through proposed military supplies to the Bangladesh armed forces.

Turkish NGOs aligned with the ruling AKP have also grown increasingly active in Bangladesh, with Pakistan allegedly playing a role in bringing the two countries closer since August last year.

Experts on Turkish affairs told ET that the extent of Muslim Brotherhood influence on Bangladesh's Islamists, as well as the role of Turkish NGOs, must be closely monitored.