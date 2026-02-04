Turkish Airlines Kathmandu-Istanbul flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Istanbul, with 236 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Wednesday after a fire was reported in one of the right engines. An inspection is currently underway, the Airport Director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport told news agency ANI.

“Full emergency landing of Turkish Airlines flight 727 from Kathmandu to Istanbul at Kolkata airport. The captain informed Kolkata ATC about a possible fire in the right engine. The aircraft landed at Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport at 14:49 hours, with 236 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently at the Kolkata airport and an inspection is underway,” the Airport Director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, said.

The pilot informed Kolkata air traffic control of a possible fire in the right engine, following which the aircraft landed safely at 2.49pm with all236 passengers on board - including 11 crew members. According to the director of Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, a full emergency was declared for the Turkish Airlines flight en route from Kathmandu to Istanbul.

The Turkish Airlines A330-303 aircraft remains stationed at Kolkata Airport, where an investigation is currently in progress. The official added that the pilots diverted the aircraft west of Kathmandu and shut down the right engine, keeping the plane in the air for around 10 minutes. After the incident was reported, Tribhuvan International Airport was closed for approximately 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, last week, an IndiGo flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on January 30 after a bomb threat was reported on board.

The aircraft had landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 6:40 am, with 180 passengers on board. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 1232 operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was noticed on board.

The authorities were immediately informed and all the mandated protocols were followed, it had said.