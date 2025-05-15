Turkish firm Çelebi gets Shiv Sena ultimatum to shut down operations amid India-Pakistan conflict. All you need to know

India-Pakistan Conflict: The Shiv Sena has demanded the immediate termination of a Turkish ground-handling company’s contract at Mumbai’s international airport.

Citing national security concerns over Turkey’s alleged support for Pakistan in recent drone-related activities from across the border, Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), calling for an end to its association with Celebi NAS Airport Services.

“Turkey may not be firing weapons directly, but supplying drones that are used to target our borders is no less than a hostile act,” Patel was quoted as saying in Mumbai earlier this week. The delegation has asked the Mumbai airport to stop the company's contract within 10 days.

“We cannot allow a country that supports our enemy to make money off Indian infrastructure.” The Sena has given MIAL a 10-day deadline to cancel the contract, warning of protests if no action is taken. According to Patel, the party has already met with the airport’s CEO, who has promised to review the matter and respond within the timeframe.

Social media is abuzz boycott calls for travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Turkey provided military assistance to Pakistan as it tried to swarm the Indian air defence system after India struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) during Operation Sindoor on May 7

What is Çelebi aviation? Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey Çelebi Aviation is said to be handling around 70 per cent of ground operations at airports across the country. Çelebi continues to operate on 3 continents, in 6 countries and in 70 stations worldwide.

Çelebi stepped into the aviation industry with the establishment of Çelebi Ground Handling in 1958 as Turkey's first privately-owned ground handling services company, the wesbite reads.

Today, it stands out as one of the most successful examples of integrated services in the Turkish Civil Aviation industry offering ramp, passenger, cargo handling, warehouse management, bridge operations, airport lounge management and premium services.

The company entered India in 2008 and has since expanded rapidly. Çelebi’s first step into India started off with a joint venture with a mandate to provide comprehensive and world class services at Mumbai International Airport.

58,000 fights, 5,40,000 tons of cargo According Sanjay Lazar, an aviation consultant, Celebi was granted security clearance, t the peak of post 26-11 events, when the UPA government was in power. Many Aviation trade unions affiliated to the Shiv Sena under late Balasaheb Thackeray, he said, had vigorously opposed the entry of Celebi Nas as ground handlers at airports across India, being sensitive in nature.

"We even had morchas etc, at CSMIA back then. Since then, whenever the issue has surfaced due to India-Turkey problems, they have tried to cover up their Turkish ownership, by talking about the parent being owned by Private Equity companies," he said in a post on X.

In India, the company handles 58,000 fights, 5,40,000 tons of cargo and has about 7,800 employees, the website says.

“From passenger services and load control from flight operations to ramp services, the company handles general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operation from end-to-end,” a Mumbai airport official said.

Presence at 9 airports in India Today, Çelebi has presence at 9 airports in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai. It provides ground handling as Çelebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi.

"I think Indigo is the only airline that has its own ground staff. The airlines may be in talks with the company. It cannot happen overnight given the huge presence that the company has. Yes, there is national sentiment, but it takes time," the official said.

LiveMint's query to Celibi Aviation have not been responded to yet. This story will be updated when a response is received