New Delhi: Turkiye has requested India for Gonadotropin drugs -- used in obstetrics and gynecology -- given high demand for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in that country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Every year around 65,000 people receive IVF treatment in Turkiye – an expensive procedure in that country with top-notch surgeries costing $3500-4500.

Also read | Govt revisiting the standards for medical devices considering evolving technology in medical sciences India’s Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council—Pharmexcil—is supporting Turkiye’s request. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maiden request “It is for the first time we have received such a request for such a drug used for gynecology treatment. We are taking this as an opportunity and encouraging our member companies to support in this and registration process of the Indian firms is ongoing who wish to supply their pharma product to Turkiye ," said a Pharmexcil official requesting anonymity.

Also read | India's IVF market is booming, and companies are all smiles India’s pharma exports to Turkiye have been growing over the years, standing at $ 291.66 million in FY24, said the official.

Worldwide, around 1 in 6 adults, or 17.5%, struggle with infertility, demonstrating the critical need to provide access to high-quality, reasonably priced fertility treatment. The prices are similar in high-, middle-, and low-income nations, a sign that this is a significant global health issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three drugs sought “These are hormonal drugs used for attaining pregnancy. We have been asked for three drugs—Urinary and/or Recombinant FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone), Urinary HMG (Human Menopausal Gonadotropin) and Urinary HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin)," said the official.

Also read | Integrate health records of patients with ABHA: Health ministry India has as many as 27.5 million infertile people, according to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction.

Queries sent to Turkiye embassy remained unanswered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!