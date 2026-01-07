Turkman Gate: 5 cops injured, 10 people detained – What to know about demolition drive near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque

Turkman Gate: At least five police personnel sustained minor injuries after stones were pelted during an demolition drive by muncipal authorities in the early hours of Wednesday to remove alleged encroachments near a century-old mosque in the Turkman Gate area of Old Delhi.

Police have registered an FIR in the case and has reportedly detained ten people in connection with thepre-dawn clashes.

“The action started around 1 am. MCD conducted demolition as per the High Court's orders on the encroached land. Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action.” DCP Nidhin Valsan told news agency ANI.

The demolition by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), assisted by police, was earlier scheduled to begin at 8 am, 7 January, but commenced at around 1.30 am.

Advertisement

At least 17 earth-movers were at the spot with a battery of police and administration vehicles. Police said some people indulged in stone pelting but the situation was promptly brought under control through measured and 'minimal use' of force. Some reports suggested police resorted to tear gas shelling. LiveMint could not, however, verify the claims.

What did the police say? "During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation," Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range told the news agency.

Advertisement

Administration said the demolition was taken following the orders of the Court. "The action was carried out overnight; the structure spanned 4,000 square metres, and 32 JCBs were used to demolish it. We will try to clear the demolition waste. No one was hurt during the stone pelting. The police worked very well and controlled the situation," Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the City SP Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal said.

Also Read | Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Nabi seen at Turkman Gate Mosque | Viral CCTV clips

The demolition drive was carried out despite Delhi High Court on Tuesday issuing notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid. The petition challenged the MCD decision to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and the graveyard at Ramlila Maidan.

A bench headed by Justice Amit Bansal noted that the matter required consideration, directed the MCD and the Land & Development Office (L&DO) to file their replies, and posted the matter for hearing on April 22.

Advertisement

Situation under control: Police Police officials said the situation in the area remains under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth completion of the demolition drive.

"To ensure smooth conduct of the demolition programme and to maintain public order, comprehensive law and order arrangements were put in place by Delhi Police. The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Adequate deployment of police force was made at all sensitive points," a police statement quoted by news agency ANI read.

Miscreants attempted to create a disturbance Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, Madhur Verma said.

Advertisement

"During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation," Verma said in the official statement.

Delhi Blast Suspect seen the mosque Reportedly, suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi visited the 100-year-old mosque in Old Delhi and stayed there for more than 10 minutes before carrying out a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, that claimed 15 lives. The blast took place in a car.

On 22 December, 2025, the MCD issued a notice stating that all structures beyond 0.195 acres were liable to be demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive, after concluding that no documentary evidence had been produced to establish ownership or lawful possession of the land by the mosque’s managing committee or the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB). The 0.195-acre parcel, officials clarified, includes the mosque structure.

Advertisement

The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force.

The notice followed a 12 November, 2025 order of the Delhi High Court directing the MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove encroachments measuring 38,940 square feet at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate.