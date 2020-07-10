Turnover of auto component industry likely to decline by 14-18% in FY 21: Icra

Revenues of auto component manufacturing industry could decline by 14-18% in the current fiscal, owing to a sharp decline in domestic vehicle sales and exports, according to ratings agency Icra. The decline in aftermarket revenue, due to the covid lockdown, will further dent the earnings of component suppliers.

The component industry has been suffering for the last two fiscal years, owing to a drop in domestic vehicle sales in the aftermath of the IL&FS bankruptcy. In FY 20, domestic vehicle sales declined by 18% across categories. In the current fiscal, vehicle sales are likely to drop by more than 25% due to the prevailing economic slowdown, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“The industry has been affected by the pandemic and continuing lockdowns, which are directly impacting the economic environment and consumer sentiments. The exceptions are mission-critical replacement components such as batteries and tyres," the rating agency said in a note on Friday.

The aftermarket performance during FY2020 was impacted by continued credit crunch across the channel inventory, tight financing environment and overall economic slowdown leading to lower vehicle movement. Further, nearly 45 days of sales were lost in the first quarter of FY 2021 because of the lockdown, the note further mentioned.

According to Subrata Ray, Senior Group Vice-President, Icra, the global light vehicle outlook is expected to remain negative in the next 12-18 months, with steep decline anticipated in CY (calendar year) 2020 because of extensive spreading of the pandemic and its impact on demand and consumer income levels. All these will have a serious bearing on auto component industry’s prospects.

“Domestic automotive production declined by 14.7% in FY (financial year) 2020 and is expected to witness double-digit decline in FY21 as well. The aftermarket component demand, which accounts for 18% of the industry turnover, is also expected to be subdued in the near term, the exception being components like batteries," Ray said.





