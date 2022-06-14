OPEN APP
Tushar Sumera, now posted in Bharuch (Gujarat) is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. His Grade 10 marksheet has appeared online and it shows that he barely passed the examination. Sumera got 35 out of 100 in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science.

Nobody believed in him, neither in school nor in his village. Nobody thought Tushar Sumera would achieve anything significant in life. He started teaching at a government school. And, then in 2021, he cracked UPSC.

Tushar Sumera had barely passed Grade 10 and later became an IAS officer.
Awanish Sharan from the 2009 IAS batch shared Tushar Sumera’s marksheet on Twitter. The latter acknowledged the post and thanked Sharan. The marksheet has gone viral since then. Many have found Tushar Sumera’s life story as an inspiring one.

“Working as IAS officer is so satisfying. In a single day one inspects Board Exams,Public Health Centre,Mamlatdar Office& Jan Seva Kendra. This visit and review has potential to bring some change in many lives. Pivotal Role indeed!" Tushar Sumera earlier wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on June 6 that the onus was on newly-recruited civil servants to become active partner in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India.

