Tushar Sumera barely passed Grade 10, then this happened1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 06:49 AM IST
Nobody believed in him, neither in school nor in his village.
Tushar Sumera, now posted in Bharuch (Gujarat) is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. His Grade 10 marksheet has appeared online and it shows that he barely passed the examination. Sumera got 35 out of 100 in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science.