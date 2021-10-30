The 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class was launched on October 28 at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia, the navy said.

During the ceremony, the ship was formally named as Tushil by Datla Vidya Varma, the Navy said in a statement. "Tushil" is a Sanskrit word meaning Protector Shield, it said.

Stealth technology:

These ships feature "stealth technology" in terms of low radar and under water noise signatures, the ministry stated.

Four additional P1135.6 class ships for Navy:

The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships -- two each in Russia and India.

Weapons systems in Tushil:

"These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface to surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface to air missiles and gun mounts," the ministry mentioned.

Sensors:

The ships with a potent combination of state-of-art Indian and Russian Weapons and Sensors are equipped to operate in Littoral and Blue waters, both as a single unit and as consort in a naval task force.

Based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between the Government of Republic of India and the Government of Russian Federation for the construction of two ships of Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India at M/s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL),

